MARCOUSSIS, France, March 15 France will again come face to face with Craig Joubert, the referee they criticised after the 2011 World Cup final defeat by New Zealand, in Saturday's Six Nations match with Wales in Cardiff.

South African Joubert was attacked for not penalising New Zealand enough in Auckland last October.

"Former international referee Joel Judge tells us he is the best but we may not share the same view," France number eight Imanol Harinordoquy told a news conference on Thursday.

Prop Jean-Baptiste Poux said the visitors would try to forget about Joubert's World Cup final performance.

"He refereed the final his way but the past is the past," said Poux.

Aurelien Rougerie said the French would accept whatever decisions Joubert made at the weekend.

"We have to make do and adjust," said the centre. "We try to play rugby and accept the referee's decisions.

"We are not going to be like soccer players, get close to the referee and call him names." (Writing by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez)