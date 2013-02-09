HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
Nehe Milner-Skudder grabbed a hat-trick of tries in a brilliant return from injury as the Wellington Hurricanes destroyed the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.
PARIS Feb 9 Wales beat France 16-6 (halftime 3-3) in a Six Nations championship match at the Stade de France on Saturday.
Scorers:
France - Penalties: Frederic Michalak (2)
Wales - Try: George North; Penalties: Leigh Halfpenny (3); Conversion: Halfpenny
Referee: George Clancy (Ireland) (Compiled by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
MELBOURNE, March 4 All Blacks loose forward Steve Luatua has apologised to Tim Nanai-Williams for a high tackle that earned him a red card and condemned the undermanned Auckland Blues to a heavy defeat away to the Waikato Chiefs in their Super Rugby match on Friday.
MELBOURNE, March 4 The New South Wales Waratahs' preparations for their Super Rugby clash against the Lions on Saturday have been thrown into disarray with late injuries to Wallabies scrumhalf Nick Phipps and lock Will Skelton.