MARCOUSSIS, France Feb 5 France manager Philippe Saint-Andre made no changes to his 23-man squad to face Ireland in the Six Nations next Saturday at the Stade de France.

"There were hesitations on one or two players but we thought we needed to work together and get bearings," Saint-Andre told reporters on Sunday after France beat Italy 30-12 in their opening game on Saturday.

"We need to be more precise. We've already turned our sights towards Ireland."

Squad:

Forwards: David Attoub, Vincent Debaty, Nicolas Mas, Jean-Baptiste Poux, William Servat, Dimitri Szarzewski, Pascal Pape, Yoann Maestri, Lionel Nallet, Julien Bonnaire, Thierry Dusautoir (captain), Louis Picamoles, Imanol Harinordoquy.

Backs: Morgan Parra, Dimitri Yachvili, Francois Trinh-Duc, Lionel Beauxis, Aurelien Rougerie, Maxime Mermoz, Wesley Fofana, Vincent Clerc, Julien Malzieu, Maxime Medard.