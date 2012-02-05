(Adds quotes, detail)
By Mathieu Baratas
MARCOUSSIS, France Feb 5 France manager
Phillipe Saint-Andre has urged his players to unleash the beast
and show more aggression after keeping faith in the squad that
beat Italy for next Saturday's Six Nations clash against
Ireland.
Saint-Andre, with his staff, watched France's 30-12 victory
over Italy in their Six Nations opener twice overnight and could
see the World Cup runners up struggled to put pressure on their
opponents in the rucks.
"We lack that ferocity, that desire to go forward,"
Saint-Andre told reporters on Sunday, although he praised his
players for their capacity to follow orders.
"We were more in a training session than in an official
match," he said.
"When we upped the pace, we were better in attack and in
defence.
"We cannot let the Irish play like they want because they
will score when they have the opportunity. We will have to take
them by the throat."
Saint-Andre, who took over from Marc Lievremont last
December, said there would be changes to the starting line up
for the match at the Stade de France but thought there was much
to build on.
"I'm not depressed. We won. We scored four halfback tries,"
he said.
"We were not dominated, we defended very well, we were
disciplined. There is a lot to take into the next games."
The great defence, "Lievremont's legacy", according to
Saint-Andre, is something to build on but it will not be enough
against Ireland.
"We must be more precise. Our defence is very well organised
but we lacked aggressiveness," the former France wing said.
"We should have deprived them of space. We lacked
consistency in terms of gaining possession and we need to
improve our lineouts, which were not great at all."
Saint-Andre will name his team on Tuesday.
Squad:
Forwards: David Attoub, Vincent Debaty, Nicolas Mas,
Jean-Baptiste Poux, William Servat, Dimitri Szarzewski, Pascal
Pape, Yoann Maestri, Lionel Nallet, Julien Bonnaire, Thierry
Dusautoir (captain), Louis Picamoles, Imanol Harinordoquy.
Backs: Morgan Parra, Dimitri Yachvili, Francois Trinh-Duc,
Lionel Beauxis, Aurelien Rougerie, Maxime Mermoz, Wesley Fofana,
Vincent Clerc, Julien Malzieu, Maxime Medard.
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)