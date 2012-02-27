(Adds quotes, details, fixes headline typo) Fullback Clement Poitrenaud has replaced Maxime Medard in the France squad named to face Ireland in their rearranged Six Nations fixture at the Stade de France next weekend, manager Philippe Saint-Andre said on Monday.

Toulouse's Medard picked up a knee injury in Sunday's 23-17 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.

"We don't have a lot of fullbacks in the squad. We chose Clement Poitrenaud even though we had one or two other options," Saint-Andre told a news conference.

Saint-Andre will name his team on Wednesday.

Unbeaten France face Ireland on Sunday in a match that was originally postponed on Feb. 11 due to a frozen pitch. They then entertain England before ending the campaign away to Wales.

Squad:

Forwards: David Attoub, Vincent Debaty, Nicolas Mas, Jean-Baptiste Poux, William Servat, Dimitri Szarzewski, Pascal Pape, Yoann Maestri, Lionel Nallet, Julien Bonnaire, Thierry Dusautoir (captain), Louis Picamoles, Imanol Harinordoquy

Backs: Morgan Parra, Julien Dupuy, François Trinh-Duc, Lionel Beauxis, Aurelien Rougerie, Maxime Mermoz, Wesley Fofana, Vincent Clerc, Julien Malzieu, Clément Poitrenaud