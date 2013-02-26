PARIS Feb 26 France coach Philippe Saint-Andre, whose side have lost their first three Six Nations championship matches, has included lock Sebastien Vahaamahina and utility back Maxime Medard in a 23-man squad for the Ireland game on March 9.

Vahaamahina replaces Jocelino Suta, who was on the bench for Saturday's 23-13 loss to England, and Medard comes in for left wing Benjamin Fall.

France were beaten 23-18 by Italy in their opening match before losing 16-6 at home to defending champions Wales.

Squad:

Backs - Maxime Machenaud, Morgan Parra, Frederic Michalak, Francois Trinh-Duc, Mathieu Bastareaud, Vincent Clerc, Wesley Fofana, Florian Fritz, Yoann Huget, Maxime Medard.

Forwards - Vincent Debaty, Thomas Domingo, Benjamin Kayser, Dimitri Szarzewski, Luc Ducalcon, Nicolas Mas, Yoann Maestri, Christophe Samson, Antonie Claassen, Thierry Dusautoir (captain), Yannick Nyanga, Louis Picamoles, Sebastien Vahaamahina.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)