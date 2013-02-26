(Adds details, quotes)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS Feb 26 Utility back Maxime Medard completed his comeback from a knee injury on Tuesday when he was named as one of two changes in a 23-man France squad to face Ireland in the Six Nations championship on March 9.

Medard, who could start at fullback with Yoann Huget moving to the wing after Benjamin Fall was dropped, returned to action in November after tearing knee ligaments against Scotland in last year's championship.

Lock Sebastien Vahaamahina, who replaces Jocelino Suta after France lost their first three championship games for the first time since 1982, is the other change.

France were beaten 23-18 by Italy in their opening match before losing 16-6 at home to defending champions Wales and slumping to a 23-13 defeat against England at Twickenham last Saturday.

"We have made those two changes so we can prepare for the last two games (against Ireland and Scotland) on the basis of our match against England," coach Philippe Saint-Andre said in a statement.

"We were better collectively at Twickenham. Maxime has shown that after his injury he is back to his best level. Sebastien played in November with France and he has been performing very well with his club."

Squad:

Backs - Maxime Machenaud, Morgan Parra, Frederic Michalak, Francois Trinh-Duc, Mathieu Bastareaud, Vincent Clerc, Wesley Fofana, Florian Fritz, Yoann Huget, Maxime Medard.

Forwards - Vincent Debaty, Thomas Domingo, Benjamin Kayser, Dimitri Szarzewski, Luc Ducalcon, Nicolas Mas, Yoann Maestri, Christophe Samson, Antonie Claassen, Thierry Dusautoir (captain), Yannick Nyanga, Louis Picamoles, Sebastien Vahaamahina.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)