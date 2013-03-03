PARIS, March 3 Hooker Dimitri Szarzewski has been ruled out of France's Six Nations trip to Ireland because of thigh and shoulder injuries, the French federation said on Sunday.

The Racing Metro player, who picked up the injuries in his team's 23-3 win against Grenoble in the Top 14 on Saturday, has been replaced in the France squad by Perpignan's Guilhem Guirado.

"We made this change because Dimitri, because of his injuries, will not be able to train before Thursday. His participation in the game would then be 50-50," manager Philippe Saint-Andre said in a statement.

"That's why we called up Guilhem so that he can train as of tomorrow with the group."

France travel to Dublin on Saturday having lost their first three championship matches. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)