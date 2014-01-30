PARIS Jan 30 France manager Philippe Saint-Andre on Thursday named the following team to face England in their Six Nations opening game at the Stade de France on Saturday (1700 GMT):
15-Brice Dulin, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Maxime Medard, 10-Jules Plisson, 9-Jean-Marc Doussain, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Bernard Leroux, 6-Yannick Nyanga, 5-Pascal Pape (captain), 4-Alexandre Flanquart, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Benjamin Kayser, 1-Thomas Domingo
Replacements: 16-Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Yannick Forestier, 18-Rabah Slimani, 19-Yoann Maestri, 20-Antoine Burban, 21-Damien Chouly, 22-Maxime Machenaud, 23-Gael Fickou (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)