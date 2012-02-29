Rugby-Wallabies back Hodge re-signs in coup for Rebels
MELBOURNE, Feb 16 Rising Wallabies back Reece Hodge has re-signed with Australian rugby and the Melbourne Rebels until 2020 in a coup for the battling Super Rugby team.
PARIS Feb 29 France manager Philippe Saint Andre named the following team on Wednesday to face Ireland in the Six Nations rugby championship at the Stade de France on Sunday:
15-Clement Poitrenaud, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien Rougerie, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Julien Malzieu, 10-François Trinh-Duc, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Imanol Harinordoquy, 7-Julien Bonnaire, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux.
Replacements: 16-William Servat, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Lionel Nallet, 19-Louis Picamoles, 20-Julien Dupuy, 21-Lionel Beauxis, 22-Maxime Mermoz (Reporting by Mathieu Baratas; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 15 Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.
