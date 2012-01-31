PARIS Jan 31 France manager Philippe St
Andre on Tuesday named the following team to face Italy in the
opening game of the Six Nations at the Stade de France on
Saturday (1430 GMT):
15-Maxime Medard, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien Rougerie,
12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Julien Malzieu, 10-François Trinh-Duc,
9-Dimitri Yachvili, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Julien Bonnaire,
6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Lionel Nallet, 4-Pascal Pape,
3-Nicolas Mas, 2-William Servat, 1-Vincent Debaty.
Replacements: 16-Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Jean-Baptiste Poux,
18-Yoann Maestri, 19-Imanol Harinordoquy, 20-Morgan Parra,
21-Lionel Beauxis, 22-Maxime Mermoz.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)