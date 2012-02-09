PARIS Feb 9 France will be without scrumhalf Dimitri Yachvili for their Six Nations home tie against Ireland on Saturday, the French rugby federation (FFR) said on Thursday.

Yachvili, who was the starting scrumhalf when France lost the World Cup final to New Zealand in October and for the first Six Nations game against Italy last weekend, was suffering from lumbago, the FFR said in a statement.

France called up Stade Francais player Julien Dupuy as a substitute. A former Leicester player, Dupuy won six caps for France but has not been called up since late 2009.

France host Ireland at the Stade de France.