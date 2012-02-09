(Updates with Parra starting)

PARIS Feb 9 Scrumhalf Morgan Parra will start France's Six Nations home match against Ireland on Saturday after Dimitri Yachvili pulled out injured, the team said on Thursday.

Yachvili - the starting scrumhalf when France lost the World Cup final to New Zealand in October and for the first Six Nations game against Italy last weekend - was suffering from low back pain, the French Federation said earlier in a statement.

Parra replaced Yachvili for the last 17 minutes of last weekend's win, back to his usual position having been France's flyhalf for most of the World Cup.

France called up Stade Francais player Julien Dupuy as a replacement. A former Leicester player, Dupuy has won six caps for France but has not been called up since late 2009.