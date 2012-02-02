LONDON Feb 2 Four different champions in
as many years underlines the difficulty of predicting a winner
in this season's Six Nations championship starting at the
weekend.
"I'm not a regular reader of the odds but I imagine they're
tight because it's as tight a championship as there's ever
been," Ireland coach Declan Kidney said at the official Six
Nations launch last week.
"The championship could be decided by points' difference.
Each match is like a Cup final in its own right."
The tournament's format, in which teams hold home advantage
for three of their five games on alternate years, is as useful a
starting point as any in seeking a potential champion with early
indications pointing to a France-Wales finale in Cardiff on
March 17.
France, who ran New Zealand desperately close in last
October's World Cup final, are the bookmakers' favourites with
home matches against Italy, Ireland and champions England.
They travel to Cardiff for the final day of the championship
to meet a Welsh side who will have played Scotland and Italy at
home after an intimidating opening fixture against Ireland in
Dublin this Sunday.
Even by their own volatile standards, France had a
spectacularly erratic 2011. They lost to Italy for the first
time in the Six Nations championship and were beaten by Tonga at
the World Cup before rallying to eliminate England and hold the
All Blacks to a one-point winning margin at Eden Park.
Philippe Saint-Andre, who has succeeded Marc Lievremont as
coach, has pledged to bring consistency to the national team and
the squad for Saturday's match against Italy contains 12 players
from the World Cup final.
Francois Trinh-Duc, who threatened to win the final on his
own after coming on as a replacement, is back at flyhalf while
the depth of talent available to Saint-Andre is revealed by the
relegation to the bench of number eight Imanol Harinordoquy, who
was outstanding at Eden Park.
Wales illuminated the World Cup with some wonderful
attacking rugby but fallible goal kicking, usually a strength,
cost them dearly when they lost their group match against South
Africa, the semi-final against France and finally the third
place playoff with Australia.
GATLAND OPTIMISTIC
Losing again to the Wallabies at the Millennium Stadium in
December further dampened the early World Cup euphoria and the
inevitable rash of injuries during a demanding domestic season
has hit Wales harder than the other Six Nations contenders.
Coach Warren Gatland has remained upbeat, predicting a
golden future for Welsh rugby with a wealth of young talent to
call on.
"I think we have some real quality, some real talent," he
said. "I think we have a special group of talented young
players, I think the next few years are potentially very
exciting for Welsh rugby."
Gatland has delayed naming a side until Friday in the hope
that flyhalf Rhys Priestland, a revelation in New Zealand, and
blindside flanker Dan Lydiate have recovered from knee and ankle
injuries respectively.
Ireland, whose win over Australia in the group stages
altered the shape of the World Cup, will take to the field
without their captain and leading player Brian O'Driscoll who
will miss the championship with a shoulder injury.
They will still field a battle-hardened side based on their
three leading clubs Leinster, Munster and Ulster who have all
reached the quarter-finals of the Heineken Cup.
Saturday's other match is potentially the most explosive of
the opening weekend, featuring rugby union's oldest
international rivals England and Scotland at Murrayfield.
After imploding on and off the field in New Zealand, England
now have a caretaker manager in Stuart Lancaster and a new
captain in Chris Robshaw at the head of a team who have not won
in Edinburgh since 2004.
England have advertised for a head coach to replace Martin
Johnson and Lancaster will be applying for a job he holds on an
interim basis two games into his team's title defence.
Robshaw, who has played just once for his country, owes his
elevation to a toe injury to the first-choice Tom Wood and he
has been appointed for two games only.
With talk of Scottish devolution in the air and coach Andy
Robinson further stoking the fires by accusing England of
arrogance at the World Cup, the visitors could hardly have a
more daunting championship opener despite Scotland's indifferent
form in recent years.
"They always save a passion for us," said forwards coach
Graham Rowntree, the only survivor of the World Cup coaching
team. "There will be fire and brimstone but I like to think we
can bring a bit of that as well."
(Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories