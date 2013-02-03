By Terry Daley ROME Feb 3 Italy produced a stunning all-round performance to shock France 23-18 in a thrilling Six Nations encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Tries from captain Sergio Parisse and Martin Castrogiovanni, plus 10 points from man-of-the-match Luciano Orquera and three more from substitute Kris Burton led them to victory against their fancied opponents.

France were far from their best and despite tries from Louis Picamoles and Benjamin Fall and eight points from a rejuvenated Frederick Michalak, they were deservedly beaten by Jacques Brunel's effervescent side.

Italy join England and Ireland on two points and sit in third place after the first round of games. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Sonia Oxley)