March 18 Ireland centre Brian O'Driscoll has been cited for allegedly stamping on an opponent during the 22-15 Six Nations championship loss to Italy at the weekend, organisers said on Monday.

O'Driscoll was sent to the sin bin in the 29th minute of Saturday's match after the referee decided he had brought his foot down on Simone Favaro's stomach during a ruck at the Stadio Olimpico.

"O'Driscoll...has been cited by the Independent Citing Commissioner for an alleged stamping or trampling on an opponent, contrary to law 10.4 (b)," a statement said.

Details of the hearing will be announced later.

The match, Italy's first Six Nations victory over Ireland, may have been the 34-year-old Irishman's last for his country. (Writing by Alison Wildey in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)