HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
The Cheetahs held on grimly to win the derby in Bloemfontein after seeing off a Bulls comeback from 31-14 down with half an hour to go.
LONDON Feb 13 Prop Cian Healy will miss Ireland's next two Six Nations fixtures after being suspended until March 10 on Wednesday for stamping on England's Dan Cole last weekend.
"The Committee having viewed the footage... found that the stamp should be categorised as a mid range offence in terms of seriousness," tournament organisers said in a statement.
Healy, who can appeal the suspension, will miss Ireland's trip to Scotland on Feb. 24 and the home fixture against France on March 9. Ireland are fourth in the table on two points after one win and one defeat.
The forward stamped on Cole's ankle during a maul in the first half of England's 12-6 victory last Sunday. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Alison Wildey)
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 71 Rebels (Australia) 6 Highlanders (New Zealand) 27 Crusaders (New Zealand) 30 Brumbies (Australia) 22 Sharks (South Africa) 27 Sunwolves (Japan) 23 Southern Kings (South Africa) 37 Lions (South Africa) 55 Waratahs (Australia) 36 Stormers (South Africa) 32 Jaguares (Argentina) 25 Cheetahs (S
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Bath Rugby 3 Wasps 24 Gloucester Rugby 27 Harlequins 30 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 17 13 1 3 537 371 10 64 2. Exeter Chiefs 17 10 3 4 490 335 13 59 3. Saracens 16 11 1 4 382 220 7 53 4. Bath Rugby 17 10 0 7 362 294 8 48 5. Leicester Tigers 17 10 0 7 411 343 7 47 6. Northa