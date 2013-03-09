DUBLIN, March 9 France came from behind to draw 13-13 with Ireland in their Six Nations championship match on Saturday after Louis Picamoles' late try ended Philippe Saint-Andre's misfiring side's run of three straight tournament defeats.

Ireland, who had beaten France only once in their last 13 attempts and also drew last year's match, adapted to the wet conditions far better. They kept the ball among their forwards as much as possible and reaped the rewards when captain Jamie Heaslip dived over after 10 minutes.

Ireland flyhalf Paddy Jackson, showing none of the nerves that spoilt his debut against Scotland last time out, kicked his side into a 10-point halftime lead that Morgan Parra, taking over the kicking duties from Frederic Michalak, began to trim back in the second period.

Picamoles drove over six minutes from time and Michalak, back in charge of the kicking tee, levelled the scores for the French who must still get a result against Scotland next week to avoid their first last-place championship finish since 1999.

