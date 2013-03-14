HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
The Cheetahs held on grimly to win the derby in Bloemfontein after seeing off a Bulls comeback from 31-14 down with half an hour to go.
(Adds Sexton injury, out of squad)
DUBLIN, March 14 Ireland flyhalf Jonathan Sexton has been ruled out of Ireland's side for their final Six Nations match against Italy on Saturday hours after being named in the starting line-up earlier on Thursday.
After missing the last three games with a hamstring injury, Sexton was in line to resume his kicking duties in place of Paddy Jackson, but tore a tendon in his left foot in training.
Jackson will now come in from the bench for his third cap, with Ian Madigan, who made his debut against France last weekend, coming on to the replacements' bench.
Coach Declan Kidney omitted veteran second row Donncha O'Callaghan in favour of Leinster's Devin Toner.
Ulster wing Craig Gilroy returns in place of Fergus McFadden who suffered a rib injury in last weekend's draw against France.
Ireland:
15-Rob Kearney, 14-Craig Gilroy, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Luke Marshall, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip (captain), 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Mike McCarthy, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18-Stephen Archer, 19-Devin Toner, 20-Iain Henderson, 21-Paul Marshall, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Luke Fitzgerald. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Clare Fallon)
The Cheetahs held on grimly to win the derby in Bloemfontein after seeing off a Bulls comeback from 31-14 down with half an hour to go.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 71 Rebels (Australia) 6 Highlanders (New Zealand) 27 Crusaders (New Zealand) 30 Brumbies (Australia) 22 Sharks (South Africa) 27 Sunwolves (Japan) 23 Southern Kings (South Africa) 37 Lions (South Africa) 55 Waratahs (Australia) 36 Stormers (South Africa) 32 Jaguares (Argentina) 25 Cheetahs (S
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Bath Rugby 3 Wasps 24 Gloucester Rugby 27 Harlequins 30 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 17 13 1 3 537 371 10 64 2. Exeter Chiefs 17 10 3 4 490 335 13 59 3. Saracens 16 11 1 4 382 220 7 53 4. Bath Rugby 17 10 0 7 362 294 8 48 5. Leicester Tigers 17 10 0 7 411 343 7 47 6. Northa