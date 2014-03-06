DUBLIN, March 6 Jonathan Sexton has recovered from injury to take his place in an unchanged Irish backline for Saturday's visit of Italy and flanker Iain Henderson will start his first Six Nations game.

Flyhalf Sexton returned to Racing Metro with his thumb in a splint last week following Ireland's bruising 13-10 loss to England and the Parisian club said he would out of action for 10 days to six weeks.

However, Ireland disagreed and said they were confident that Sexton would be available for selection against Italy and he was named in the side on Thursday as Ireland chase only their second championship in 29 years.

"It was a sprained thumb, he finished the game with it. There was a bit of bruising, the bruising is gone," coach Joe Schmidt told a news conference, saying he had absolutely no concern that the British and Irish Lion was fit to play.

"There were some discussions with (Racing Metro coach) Laurent Labit who's not in the country at the moment so time differences were a bit awkward but Racing have been really good value, they understand Johnny's a pretty important shared resource for club and country."

Towering Ulster flanker Henderson, who turned 22 last week and was described by captain Paul O'Connell as a massive player for the future, replaces the injured Peter O'Mahony having only started one test to date, against the United States last June.

Rhys Ruddock, looking for his second cap almost four years after winning his first, takes Henderson's place on the bench where Leinster team mate Eoin Reddan also returns in place of the rested Isaac Boss.

Schmidt said he was very confident Munster captain O'Mahony would be fit to face France next week where a win could seal the championship with Ireland currently in a four-way tie at the top but with a superior points difference.

The New Zealander said Ulster winger Tommy Bowe could also come into the reckoning next week to cover an injury doubt or add some more value but having named virtually the same team in each game so far, major changes look unlikely.

"There was a decent temptation to make a few more changes, we think there are some players out there that have a really earned an opportunity and we try to balance that out with the continuity that we have," Schmidt said.

"It also probably reflects the respect we have for Italy, I don't think we can get too far ahead of ourselves. I think we'd be naive to expect Italy to lie down, that's just not going to happen."

Team:

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Andrew Trimble, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Dave Kearney, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Chris Henry, 6-Iain Henderson, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Devin Toner, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Martin Moore, 19-Rhys Ruddock, 20-Jordi Murphy, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Paddy Jackson, 23-Fergus McFadden.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)