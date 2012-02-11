DUBLIN Feb 10 Ireland flyhalf Jonathan Sexton is a doubt for their Six Nations clash with France in Paris on Saturday after tweaking a thigh muscle in training on Friday.

"Sexton has not been ruled out of the game against France and the medical team will monitor him over the next 24 hours before any decisions are made regarding his ability to play in the Six Nations clash," said a statement on www.irishrugby.ie.

Sexton suffered the problem during Friday's place-kicking session and Ronan O'Gara is on standby to start.

Ulster's Paddy Wallace, who was due to play for Ulster against the Dragons on Friday, has been called up as cover.

Ireland lost 23-21 at home to Wales in their opener.