DUBLIN Feb 10 Ireland flyhalf Jonathan
Sexton is a doubt for their Six Nations clash with France in
Paris on Saturday after tweaking a thigh muscle in training on
Friday.
"Sexton has not been ruled out of the game against France
and the medical team will monitor him over the next 24 hours
before any decisions are made regarding his ability to play in
the Six Nations clash," said a statement on www.irishrugby.ie.
Sexton suffered the problem during Friday's place-kicking
session and Ronan O'Gara is on standby to start.
Ulster's Paddy Wallace, who was due to play for Ulster
against the Dragons on Friday, has been called up as cover.
Ireland lost 23-21 at home to Wales in their opener.
