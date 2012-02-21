Feb 21 Ireland named an unchanged side on
Tuesday for Saturday's Six Nations championship match against
Italy in Dublin after their last fixture against France was
postponed because of a frozen pitch.
The match at the Stade de France scheduled for Feb. 11 will
now be played on March 4. Ireland lost their opening match at
home to Wales.
"We were tempted to make changes to the team. We had a long
discussion about it," coach Declan Kidney told a news
conference.
"But this team was good enough to play France so it's good
enough to play against Italy as well.
"We need to approach this game by game, rather than as a
block of four fixtures, and that's what we're doing."
Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls,
12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton,
9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen
Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan,
3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy.
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Tom Court, 18-Donnacha
Ryan, 19-Peter O'Mahony, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Ronan O'Gara,
22-Fergus McFadden.
(Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Martyn
Herman; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories