Feb 21 Ireland named an unchanged side on Tuesday for Saturday's Six Nations championship match against Italy in Dublin after their last fixture against France was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The match at the Stade de France scheduled for Feb. 11 will now be played on March 4. Ireland lost their opening match at home to Wales.

"We were tempted to make changes to the team. We had a long discussion about it," coach Declan Kidney told a news conference.

"But this team was good enough to play France so it's good enough to play against Italy as well.

"We need to approach this game by game, rather than as a block of four fixtures, and that's what we're doing."

Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Tom Court, 18-Donnacha Ryan, 19-Peter O'Mahony, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Fergus McFadden.

