March 5 - Ireland captain Paul O'Connell and scrumhalf Conor
Murray will miss Ireland's remaining two Six Nations fixtures
after sustaining injuries in Sunday's 17-17 draw with France,
the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Monday.
Lock O'Connell injured a ligament in his left knee and
Murray sustained bone bruising after falling awkwardly on his
right knee in the 59th minute. He was carried from the field on
a stretcher.
Munster scrumhalf Tomas O'Leary and Connacht forward Mike
McCarthy have been added to the Ireland squad.
Ireland, who lost 23-21 to Wales in their opening match
before beating Italy 42-10, host Scotland on Saturday and play
England at Twickenham in the final round on March 17.
(Reporting by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Mark
Meadows)
