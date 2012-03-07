(Adds detail)

DUBLIN, March 7 Ulster hooker Rory Best will captain Ireland for their Six Nations match against Scotland in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, standing in for lock Paul O'Connell and centre Brian O'Driscoll who are both injured.

Donnacha Ryan will replace Munster team mate O'Connell in the second row while Eoin Reddan will come in at scrum half to replace Conor Murray who injured his right knee in last week's 17-17 draw with France.

Murray and O'Connell, also out with a knee injury, have both been ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations alongside O'Driscoll.[ID: nL4E8E5741]

Ireland, who lost 23-21 to Wales in their opening match before beating Italy 42-10, play England at Twickenham in the final round on March 17.

Ireland team:

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Eoin Reddan, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Tom Court, 18-Mike McCarthy, 19-Peter O'Mahony, 20-Tomas O'Leary, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Fergus McFadden. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Martyn Herman)