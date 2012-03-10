DUBLIN, March 10 Ireland overcame Scotland 32-14 in a pulsating Six Nations encounter on Saturday after scoring four tries to Scotland's one for their second win of the tournament, leaving the visitors with nothing to show for a string of fine performances.

A 30-metre run to the line by Scotland's Richie Gray was the try of the game but first half tries for Ireland by Rory Best, Eoin Reddan and Andrew Trimble left the Scots with too much to do to salvage something from the match.

Ireland were denied a try by the television match official in a low scoring second half, but replacement Fergus McFadden touched down under the posts with three minutes to go and Jonathan Sexton converted to complete the win.

Scotland, who came close against England, Wales and France, are left to travel to Rome for a wooden spoon decider, while Ireland go to Twickenham to face England next Saturday. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Ken Ferris)