* Ireland score four tries for second victory
* Visitors without a win despite fourth strong showing
* Scotland's Jones taken to hospital after clash of heads
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, March 10 Ireland overcame Scotland
32-14 in a pulsating Six Nations encounter on Saturday after
scoring four tries against one for the visitors to claim their
second victory of the tournament.
First half tries by Rory Best, Eoin Reddan and Andrew
Trimble left the Scots with too much to do although a 30-metre
run to the line by Richie Gray was the try of the game.
Scotland held Ireland to within eight points for
most of a tight second-half but Fergus McFadden put the game out
of reach with a late try for the hosts.
Scotland, with nothing to show for a string of fine
performances against England, Wales and France, were left with a
visit to Rome next Saturday for the wooden spoon decider against
an Italy side who are also looking for their first win.
Ireland, who lost to Wales and drew with France, throwing
away a commanding lead in both games, face England at Twickenham
with a renewed vigour.
"To score 32 points against this Scottish team you
take a lot of confidence into next week," said Best, who was
captain for the first time in the Six Nations after Brian
O'Driscoll and Paul O'Connell were ruled out with injuries.
"There is no doubt the Scots' results don't reflect their
performances to date," he said.
BRIGHT START
Scotland, who beat Ireland in Dublin last August in a World
Cup warm-up, started brightly, punishing sloppy defence with two
Greig Laidlaw penalties in the first 10 minutes.
But Ireland hit back with a try, Rory Best diving over
scrum-half Mike Blair to touch down in the corner.
A period of intense pressure on the Irish line yielded only
three points before Ireland surged into the Scottish half for
Eoin Reddan to pounce into the corner for an opportunistic try.
Gray gave Scotland hope of repeating their 2010 Six Nations
win in Dublin, darting 30 metres to score their first try in the
37th minute and close the gap ahead of the break.
But with the clock run down, Trimble darted over for a try
to leave the halftime score at 22-14.
"We didn't put any shape together. We turned the
ball over after two or three phases and that's not good enough
at this level," said Scotland manager Andy Robinson.
"It's where we are as a side, we cause a lot of our own
problems."
BOWE DENIED
In a lower scoring second period, Ireland's Tommy Bowe was
denied a try when the television official ruled the ball was
moved in two stages in a scuffle with Graeme Morrison on the
line.
The decision allowed the visitors to regain momentum, but
they were unable to convert the pressure into a score.
Scotland's Lee Jones was carried off on a stretcher after
clashing heads with Trimble in a tackle on the hour but the
Irish winger was not penalised. Jones was later taken to
hospital, a Scotland official said.
It took 30 minutes of tight play before Jonathan Sexton
opened the second-half scoring, slotting over a penalty after 72
minutes.
Scotland replacement Max Evans was sin-binned for pulling
down Keith Earls who was running on to the ball for an almost
certain try.
But an energised Ireland surged back and McFadden touched
over beneath the posts with three minutes to go and Sexton
converted.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)