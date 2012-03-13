March 13 Ireland recalled flanker Sean
O'Brien in an otherwise unchanged starting lineup for their
final Six Nations match against England at Twickenham on
Saturday.
O'Brien replaces Peter O'Mahony, who reverts to the
replacements bench, after recovering from a skin infection that
ruled him out of Ireland's 32-14 win against Scotland last
weekend.
"I thought Peter played really well and it was an absolutely
tight selection call, but Sean has trained well and just got the
nod," said coach Declan Kidney.
Keith Earls and Cian Healy will both win their 30th caps in
the St Patrick's Day match while stand-in captain Rory Best will
become his country's most capped hooker with 59 appearances,
passing Keith Wood's record.
Ireland have won on three of their last four visits to
Twickenham. England have won their three away games in this
tournament but lost at home to Wales.
15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon
D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Eoin Reddan,
8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Donnacha
Ryan, 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best (captain),
1-Cian Healy.
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Tom Court, 18-Mike
McCarthy, 19-Peter O'Mahony, 20-Tomas O'Leary, 21-Ronan O'Gara,
22-Fergus McFadden.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)