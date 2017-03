DUBLIN, March 5 Ireland flyhalf Jonathan Sexton has been ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations championship match against France on Saturday through injury leaving a place open for either Paddy Jackson or Ian Madigan.

Coach Declan Kidney, who named the remainder of his team on Tuesday, will decide later in the week which flyhalf will play outside Conor Murray.

Fergus McFadden comes in on the wing, Mike McCarthy returns after injury to the second row and Cian Healy is back at loosehead prop after serving a one-match suspension.

Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Fergus McFadden, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Luke Marshall, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Paddy Jackson/Ian Madigan, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip (captain), 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Mike McCarthy, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18-Stephen Archer or Michael Bent, 19-Donncha O'Callaghan, 20-Iain Henderson, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Paddy Jackson/Ian Madigan, 23-Luke Fitzgerald.

