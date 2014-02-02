DUBLIN Feb 2 Ireland comfortably won their opening Six Nations championship match at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, taking their time to get going before beating Scotland 28-6 as they look to put last year's poor campaign firmly behind them.

The hosts, who endured their worst Six Nations in 14 years last season, made a slow start and led by just two penalties to one approaching halftime before flyhalf Johnny Sexton sparked them into life and Andrew Trimble grabbed the first try of the game.

They lifted the pace in the second half with Jamie Heaslip, who took over as captain after illness ruled Paul O'Connell out of the game before kickoff, crossing shortly after the break and Rob Kearney added a third try 10 minutes from time.

Ireland, who have raised expectations at home after coming close to beating world champions New Zealand in November, take on Six Nations holders Wales in six days time, the same day Scotland host England. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Josh Reich)