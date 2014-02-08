DUBLIN Feb 8 Ireland dealt a huge blow to Welsh hopes of an historic hat-trick of Six Nations titles with a comprehensive 26-3 win at the Aviva stadium on Saturday, in the latest sign of an Irish revival under new coach Joe Schmidt.

Ireland, who narrowly avoided the wooden spoon last season, went 13-0 up in the first half after flanker Chris Henry forced his way over the the Welsh line.

Ireland flyhalf Jonny Sexton kicked four penalties and his replacement, Paddy Jackson, surged across the line in the 79th minute to seal Wales's first away loss in the Six Nations since 2011.

Wales will need to beat France in Cardiff in two weeks' time to keep their hopes alive of becoming the fist team to win three consecutive Six Nations titles. Ireland, who beat Scotland in their opening match, next face England at Twickenham. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Ed Osmond)