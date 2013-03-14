DUBLIN, March 14 Ireland flyhalf Jonathan Sexton returns to the Ireland side for their final Six Nations championship match against Italy on Saturday after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Coach Declan Kidney, who named his team on Thursday, omitted veteran second row Donncha O'Callaghan in favour of Leinster's Devin Toner.

Ulster wing Craig Gilroy returns in place of Fergus McFadden who suffered a rib injury in last weekend's draw against France.

Ireland:

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Craig Gilroy, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Luke Marshall, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip (captain), 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Mike McCarthy, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18-Stephen Archer, 19-Devin Toner, 20-Iain Henderson, 21-Paul Marshall, 22-Paddy Jackson, 23-Luke Fitzgerald. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Clare Fallon)