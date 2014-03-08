DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland put itself in pole position for its first Six Nations title in five years with a comfortable 46-7 win over Italy on Saturday as talismanic centre Brian O'Driscoll became the most capped international player ever in his final home game.

O'Driscoll made decisive passes to set up three tries and sparked the biggest cheer of the day when he left the field after 62 minutes to end his world record 140th game for Ireland.

Jonathon Sexton scored two tries, with Andrew Trimble, Cian Healy, Sean Cronin, Fergus McFadden and Jack McGrath also touching down. An early try by Leonardo Sarto and some fierce Italian defending failed to dampen the Irish party.

An Irish victory over France in Paris in the last match of the championship next week would give O'Driscoll the dream end to his glittering career, unless England, France or Wales can win twice and claw back a deficit of over 60 points. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Pritha Sarkar)