DUBLIN, March 13 Ireland will travel to France with a full bill of health as they seek the victory that would almost certainly make them Six Nations champions and end Brian O'Driscoll's international career on a high.

After recovering from a narrow 13-10 defeat by England with a 46-7 thrashing of Italy, Ireland go to Paris with three wins and a +81 points difference, meaning any sort of victory for Joe Schmidt's team will likely bring their second title in 29 years.

Schmidt made one change to the side that hammered the Italians, with Munster's Peter O'Mahony returning from injury to take his place in the back row ahead of Iain Henderson.

Ireland have only beaten France once away from home in 42 years, with their last victory coming 14 years ago when O'Driscoll, who was given an emotional send off in his final home game last weekend, scored a famous hat-trick.

Team:

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Andrew Trimble, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Dave Kearney, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Chris Henry, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Devin Toner, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Martin Moore, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Jordi Murphy, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Fergus McFadden. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Josh Reich)