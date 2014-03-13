UPDATE 1-Rugby- Paris clubs Stade Francais, Racing 92 announce merger plan
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
DUBLIN, March 13 Ireland will travel to France with a full bill of health as they seek the victory that would almost certainly make them Six Nations champions and end Brian O'Driscoll's international career on a high.
After recovering from a narrow 13-10 defeat by England with a 46-7 thrashing of Italy, Ireland go to Paris with three wins and a +81 points difference, meaning any sort of victory for Joe Schmidt's team will likely bring their second title in 29 years.
Schmidt made one change to the side that hammered the Italians, with Munster's Peter O'Mahony returning from injury to take his place in the back row ahead of Iain Henderson.
Ireland have only beaten France once away from home in 42 years, with their last victory coming 14 years ago when O'Driscoll, who was given an emotional send off in his final home game last weekend, scored a famous hat-trick.
Team:
15-Rob Kearney, 14-Andrew Trimble, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Dave Kearney, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Chris Henry, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Devin Toner, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Martin Moore, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Jordi Murphy, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Fergus McFadden. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Josh Reich)
PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.
GLASGOW, March 13 Scotland hooker Fraser Brown has been cited for the dangerous tackle in the second minute of Saturday's Six Nations clash against England that earned him a yellow card and put his side immediately on the back foot.