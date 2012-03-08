Rugby-Former All Black Carter apologises after drink-driving reports
PARIS, Feb 16 Former New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
March 8 Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien will miss Saturday's Six Nations championship match against Scotland in Dublin due to a foot injury, the Irish Rugby Union said on their website (www.irishrugby.ie) on Thursday.
O'Brien has not recovered from a skin infection and will be replaced by Peter O'Mahony with Shane Jennings promoted to the bench.
Ireland are fourth in the Six Nations standings after three of the five rounds. (Writing by Ed Osmond in London, editing by John Mehaffey)
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Connacht coach Pat Lam has fired back at his All Blacks counterpart Steve Hansen after being singled out for criticism and called an "ex-New Zealander" for his role in coaxing Steven Luatua to English club rugby next year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 A permanent three-man committee will review all incidents of foul play in Super Rugby this year in an effort to bring more consistency to the disciplinary process, southern hemisphere rugby bosses said on Thursday.