DUBLIN Feb 25 Ireland's error-strewn first half against Italy followed by a far more clinical one showed they needed to get the right balance between playing expansive and considered rugby, coach Declan Kidney said after Saturday's 42-10 Six Nations win.

Ireland outscored the Italians by five tries to one to record the first victory of their interrupted campaign but only grabbed two of the tries in the final minutes after a lacklustre first 50 minutes allowed the visitors to stay in touch.

The sides had been level shortly before the break at 10-10 with Italy's equalising try the result of Ireland throwing away possession in their own half and while Kidney said it was good his side had the courage to play, some work was needed.

"A bit of wearing down had to be done, like in all test matches, in the first 50 minutes. We probably could have done a little more of that in their half rather than our half but I wouldn't fault the lads for trying to play football," Kidney told a news conference at the Aviva Stadium.

"It's easy for us up in the coaches box to say 'Oh, why didn't he kick it'... That's the balance we'll be working on. We probably didn't quite get that right against Wales and it's an area we'll obviously have to do a little bit of work on."

Ireland lost their opening game of the campaign 23-21 at home to Wales and, after their next fixture against France was postponed at the last minute because of a frozen pitch, they face a tough run of three more games on successive weekends.

Captain Paul O'Connell, deputising at the helm for the injured Brian O'Driscoll, said Ireland would travel to Paris for the rearranged fixture on March 4 in a better place than they would have been a fortnight ago after Saturday's handsome win.

Acknowledging that Ireland's inability to get out of their own half made for a frustrating first period, Munster lock O'Connell said his side's defence was nevertheless better than against Wales, adding that he was particularly pleased with how well they took their tries in the second half.

While Ireland will take a closer look at their first half performance during the week, Italy coach Jacques Brunel will do the exact opposite.

"I think we had two different teams on the field today," said Brunel, whose side pushed England close last time out before eventually losing 19-15.

"In the first half, we were attacking, we tried to play and we kept the score close. In the second half it was completely different, we suffered under Irish pressure and made many mistakes so it's frustrating."

For Italy captain Sergio Parisse, whose first half try had briefly brought the side's level, the summary of the second half was far more straightforward.

"In the end we just gave up," the towering number eight said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Ken Ferris)