Rugby-All Blacks lock Tuipulotu returns for Blues after doping scare
WELLINGTON, March 1 All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu is set to return to Super Rugby after an off-season blighted by a doping scare.
DUBLIN, March 9 Ireland and France drew 13-13 (halftime 13-3) in their Six Nations championship match at the Aviva stadium on Saturday.
Scorers:
Ireland - Try: Jamie Heaslip. Conversion: Paddy Jackson. Penalties: Jackson (2).
France - Try: Louis Picamoles. Conversion: Frederic Michalak. Penalties: Michalak, Morgan Parra. (Compiled by John Mehaffey)
* Toulon to decide on his future next week (Updates with suspension)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Casper Ruud (Norway) beat Akira Santillan (Japan) 6-4 6-4 Joao Souza (Brazil) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-2 7-6(3) 5-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Marco Cecchinato (Italy) 6-4 7-6(4) Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-2 7-5 Alessandro Giannessi (Italy) beat Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) 6-4 6-3 7-Federico Del