Rugby-Howley backs North to point Wales in right direction
CARDIFF, Feb 23 Wales are looking to the return of George North to their backline to spur Six Nations success when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Feb 25 Ireland beat Italy 42-10 (halftime 17-10) in a Six Nations championship match in Dublin on Saturday.
Scores:
Ireland: Tries: Keith Earls, Tommy Bowe (2), Tom Court, Andrew Trimble; Conversions: Jonathan Sexton (4); Penalties: Sexton (3)
Italy: Try: Sergio Parisse; Conversion: Tobie Botes; Penalty: Botes
Teams:
Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls (22-Fergus McFadden 67), 12-Gordon D'Arcy (21-Ronan O'Gara 69), 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray (20-Eoin Reddan 53), 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien (19-Peter O'Mahony 58), 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan (18-Donnacha Ryan), 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best (16-Sean Cronin 69), 1-Cian Healy (17-Tom Court 69).
Italy: 15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giovanbattista Venditti, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti, 12-Alberto Sgarbi (22-Gonzalo Canale 62), 11-Luke McLean, 10-Tobias Botes (21-Kristopher Burton 58), 9-Edoardo Gori (20-Fabio Semenzato 71), 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Robert Barbieri (19-Simone Favaro 62), 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5 Marco Bortolami, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys (18-Antonio Pavanello 58), 3-Lorenzo Cittadini (17-Fabio Staibano 67), 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini (16-Tommaso D'Apice 71), 1-Michele Rizzo
Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa) (Editing by Toby Davis)
DUBLIN, Feb 23 Fit again, Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton returns to the side for Saturday's visit of France as coach Joe Schmidt picked from a near full strength squad in a bid to stay in contention for the Six Nations title.
LONDON, Feb 23 Flanker John Barclay will captain Scotland for the first time in seven years in their Six Nations clash with Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday, taking over from injured scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw.