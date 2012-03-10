(Adds teams)
March 10 Ireland beat Scotland 32-14
(halftime 22-14) in a Six Nations championship match in Dublin
on Saturday.
Scores:
Ireland: Tries: Rory Best, Eoin Reddan, Andrew Trimble,
Fergus McFadden; Conversions: Jonathan Sexton (3); Penalty:
Sexton (2)
Scotland: Try: Richie Gray; Penalties: Greig Laidlaw (3)
Yellow card: Max Evans (Scotland)
Teams:
Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney (22-Fergus McFadden 72), 14-Tommy
Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon D'Arcy (21-Ronan O'Gara 53),
11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Eoin Reddan (20-Tomas
O'Leary 53), 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Peter O'Mahony (19-Shane
Jennings 61), 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Donncha
O'Callaghan (18-Mike McCarthy 77), 3-Mike Ross (17-Tom Court
77), 2-Rory Best(captain) (16-Sean Cronin 53), 1-Cian Healy .
Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Lee Jones (22-Matthew Scott
61), 13-Max Evans, 12-Graeme Morrison, 11-Sean Lamont, 10-Greig
Laidlaw (21-Ruaridh Jackson 55), 9-Mike Blair (20-Chris Cusiter
49), 8-David Denton, 7-Ross Rennie (19-Richie Vernon 57), 6-John
Barclay, 5-Jim Hamilton (18-Alastair Kellock 58), 4-Richie Gray,
3-Geoff Cross (17-Euan Murray 45), 2-Ross Ford (captain),
1-Allan Jacobsen
(Editing by Toby Davis)