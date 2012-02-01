* Outside centre berth for Earls

* Trimble comes in on the wing (Adds quotes, detail)

Feb 1 Keith Earls was named at outside centre on Wednesday as the replacement for injured Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll for the opening Six Nations championship match against Wales at Lansdowne Road on Sunday.

Earls will partner Gordon D'Arcy with Andrew Trimble coming into the team on the left wing.

"Keith trained really well last week and it was on that basis we made the decision," coach Declan Kidney told reporters.

"He's looking forward to it and obviously has played very well there for Munster (in the Heineken Cup)."

Scrumhalf Conor Murray will make his Six Nations debut inside Jonathan Sexton, who is preferred to Ronan O'Gara, while British and Irish Lions skipper Paul O'Connell will lead the side in O'Driscoll's absence.

Lock Leo Cullen and winger Luke Fitzgerald are among those ruled out through injury but it is the absence of the talismanic O'Driscoll, who recently underwent shoulder surgery, that will cause most problems for Ireland.

"You don't lose one of the best players in the world and it not have an affect on and off the pitch," Kidney said recently.

The Irish will be looking for revenge after losing 22-10 to Wales in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in New Zealand in October.

Ireland - 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healey.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Tom Court, 18-Donnacha Ryan, 19-Peter O'Mahoney, 20-Eion Reddan, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Fergus McFadden.

