DUBLIN Feb 3 Keith Earls was forced to withdraw from Ireland's opening Six Nations championship match against Wales on Friday after his newborn daughter was taken ill.

Earls, who had been named at outside centre to fill in for injured captain Brian O'Driscoll, will be replaced by Leinster utility back Fergus McFadden for Sunday's repeat of last year's World Cup quarter-final.

"Unfortunately Keith's baby daughter has been taken ill and is in hospital as we speak," Ireland team manager Michael Kearney said in a statement.

"The decision was taken following a conversation with (coach) Declan (Kidney) and Keith yesterday and it was thought that it was in the best interests of Keith and his partner and their families that Keith remains in Limerick for the weekend."

Uncapped Leinster wing David Kearney, younger brother of fullback Rob, has been called up to the bench.

Revised team:

Ireland - 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Fergus McFadden, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healey.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Tom Court, 18-Donnacha Ryan, 19-Peter O'Mahoney, 20-Eion Reddan, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-David Kearney (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)