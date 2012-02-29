Rugby-Wallabies back Hodge re-signs in coup for Rebels
MELBOURNE, Feb 16 Rising Wallabies back Reece Hodge has re-signed with Australian rugby and the Melbourne Rebels until 2020 in a coup for the battling Super Rugby team.
Feb 29 Ireland coach Declan Kidney named the following team on Wednesday to play France in Sunday's rearranged Six Nations championship match in Paris.
15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy.
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Tom Court, 18-Donnacha Ryan, 19-Peter O'Mahony, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Fergus McFadden. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey)
MELBOURNE, Feb 16 Rising Wallabies back Reece Hodge has re-signed with Australian rugby and the Melbourne Rebels until 2020 in a coup for the battling Super Rugby team.
Feb 15 Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.
* Believes soccer team needs to replicate rugby team's mindset (Writes through with new quotes)