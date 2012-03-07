Rugby-North fit and firing for Wales, says Edwards
LONDON, Feb 21 Winger George North is fit for Wales in their Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards said on Tuesday.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland coach Declan Kidney named the following team on Wednesday to play Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations match in Dublin.
15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Eoin Reddan, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Cian Healy.
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Tom Court, 18-Mike McCarthy, 19-Peter O'Mahony, 20-Tomas O'Leary, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Fergus McFadden. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, Feb 21 Sale's Auckland-born winger Denny Solomona has been tipped for a place on the British and Irish Lions' tour to New Zealand by former England back Austin Healey.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 21 Stormers loose forward Siya Kolisi admits he has had some growing up to do since bursting onto the Super Rugby scene four years ago but feels he is now ready to play a key leadership role in guiding them to glory this season.