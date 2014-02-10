Feb 10 Ireland lock Dan Tuohy suffered a fractured arm during his side's 26-3 win over Wales in the Six Nations championship in Dublin on Saturday, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

No date has been set for his return but he is likely to miss the rest of the tournament.

"A number of other players reported 'bumps and bruises' following the game, but none of them are considered to be serious injury concerns," the IRFU said in a statement on its website (www.irishrugby.ie).

Ireland's next match is against England at Twickenham on Feb. 22. (Reporting By Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)