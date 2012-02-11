ROME Feb 11 Italy prop Martin Castrogiovanni looks set to miss the rest of the Six Nations after suffering a suspected broken rib in the 19-15 defeat by England on Saturday.

The long-haired symbol of Italian rugby is famous for his toughness but he was in severe discomfort when he came off midway through the match.

"It could be a broken rib and if that is the case it would be difficult to have him back during the rest of the tournament," coach Jacques Brunel told a news conference with later media reports saying the fracture was confirmed.

Italy next travel to Ireland on Feb. 25, visit Wales on March 10 and wrap up the campaign at home to Scotland on March 17.

The news about Castrogiovanni made the day worse for captain Sergio Parisse whose modest side were on the verge of a shock triumph to match last year's win over France when they led 15-6 early in the second half.

"I'm really disappointed as we could and should have beaten England, also for this marvellous crowd which supported us from the start despite the snow and cold," he said after Italy's first Six Nations game at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

"It is a chance lost. They weren't at their best and the precarious conditions could have been to our advantage. It's a shame." (Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)