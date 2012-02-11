ROME Feb 11 Italy prop Martin
Castrogiovanni looks set to miss the rest of the Six Nations
after suffering a suspected broken rib in the 19-15 defeat by
England on Saturday.
The long-haired symbol of Italian rugby is famous for his
toughness but he was in severe discomfort when he came off
midway through the match.
"It could be a broken rib and if that is the case it would
be difficult to have him back during the rest of the
tournament," coach Jacques Brunel told a news conference with
later media reports saying the fracture was confirmed.
Italy next travel to Ireland on Feb. 25, visit Wales on
March 10 and wrap up the campaign at home to Scotland on March
17.
The news about Castrogiovanni made the day worse for captain
Sergio Parisse whose modest side were on the verge of a shock
triumph to match last year's win over France when they led 15-6
early in the second half.
"I'm really disappointed as we could and should have beaten
England, also for this marvellous crowd which supported us from
the start despite the snow and cold," he said after Italy's
first Six Nations game at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
"It is a chance lost. They weren't at their best and the
precarious conditions could have been to our advantage. It's a
shame."
