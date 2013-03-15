ROME, March 15 Italy loosehead prop Andrea Lo Cicero will retire from international rugby after making a national record 103rd appearance for his country in Saturday's Six Nations championship match against Ireland.

Lo Cicero, 36, overtook scrumhalf Alessandro Troncon's previous record of 101 caps in last month's loss to Wales. He was a member of the 1999 Italian World Cup squad but did not make his international debut until the following year against England.

"I would have liked to have played in my fifth World Cup in 2015," the Sicilian told reporters on Friday.

"However I will be 39 when the team flies to England, so it's time to leave space for the youngsters, of whom there are plenty.

"Saturday's match will be my last for Italy and at the end of the season I will quit playing rugby.

"I've had it all as an Italy player and I've had 14 unforgettable years, I want to thank all the coaches and team mates who shared my time in the national side." (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John Mehaffey)