March 14 Openside flanker Simone Favaro has returned to the starting line-up in one of three changes for Italy's final Six Nations championship match against Ireland in Rome's Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Coach Jacques Brunel also brought in Lorenzo Cittadini in place of injured prop Martin Castrogiovanni and loosehead Andrea Lo Cicero will collect a record 103rd cap after replacing Alberto De Marchi.

Italy, who lost 18-11 to England at Twickenham on Sunday, are fifth in the table and hope to both avoid the wooden spoon by beating fourth-placed Ireland for the first time in the Six Nations.

Favaro takes the place of Robert Barbieri, who picked up a knock at Twickenham, and Castrogiovanni is still recovering from the muscle strain which forced him off during the England game.

Italy team:

15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giovanbattista Venditti, 13-Gonzalo Canale, 12-Gonzalo Garcia, 11-Luke McLean, 10-Luciano Orquera, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse, 7-Simone Favaro, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Joshua Furno, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Andrea Lo Cicero.

Replacements:

16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Michele Rizzo, 18-Alberto De Marchi, 19-Antonio Pavanello, 20-Francesco Minto, 21-Paul Derbyshire, 22-Tobias Botes, 23-Tommaso Benvenuti. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)