(Adds byline, details)

By Terry Daley

ROME, March 16 Italy defeated Ireland 22-15 on Saturday to record their first win over the Irish in the Six Nations championship on the final day of the 2013 tournament.

Wing Giovanbattista Venditti's 49th minute try, 14 points from flyhalf Luciano Orqeura and a penalty to centre Gonzalo Garcia were enough to stop a lacklustre Ireland side, who had to rely on the boot of flyhalf Paddy Jackson for all their points.

Ireland were penalised for their indiscipline by losing Brian O'Driscoll, Donnacha Ryan and Conor Murray to the sin bin.

Italy ended the championship for the second time with two wins after defeating France in the opening round.

They finished ahead of Ireland who lost three games and drew one after upsetting last year's grand slam champions Wales on the first day of the tournament.

Italy dominated territorially in the feisty opening exchanges, but could count only on two Orquera penalties to cancel out the fifth minute opener from Paddy Jackson.

They broke through Ireland's defence with an ease they had not enjoyed in the rest of the tournament, but the handling errors that have dogged their play cropped up again and again in attacking positions, letting Ireland off the hook.

Ireland came off the worst during a bruising first half hour, with winger Keith Earls and centre Luke Marshall both being taken off.

O'Driscoll, playing in probably his last Six Nations match, summed up Ireland's frustration when he was sin-binned in the 29th minute for stamping on Simone Favaro's stomach during a ruck.

Italy failed to capitalise on their one-man advantage, again rushing their passing in their opponents 22.

Garcia temporarily took over kicking duties from Orquera to send a beautiful long-distance penalty over the posts on 35 minutes for what looked like a 9-3 half-time lead.

However, after another aggressive period of play, Ireland were awarded a penalty when replays showed that Rob Kearney had slapped Gonzalo Canale.

Jackson silenced the baying fans inside the Stadio Olimpico, who were livid at Kearney, to make it 9-6 at the break.

Italy started the second half on the front foot and pushed Ireland's rocking defence back to their own tryline.

They finally got the reward their domination deserved on 49 minutes when, after a long consultation with the third match official, referee Wayne Barnes decided that Venditti forced the ball over the line, and after Orquera's conversion Italy had a 16-6 lead.

Two penalties from Jackson in the 52nd and 56th minutes closed the gap to four points and, with Italy captain Sergio Parisse sin-binned for tripping Ian Madigan, Ireland drove forward in search of try that would give them the lead.

However they had to settle for Jackson's fifth penalty of the match on 63 minutes to make it 16-15.

Orquera hit another excellent penalty six minutes later to make it 19-15, and, with the partisan home crowd roaring them on, they forced another penalty in the last minute.

The flyhalf sealed the victory with an easy kick over the posts to make it 22-15 and give the home side an historic win.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)