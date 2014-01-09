ROME Jan 9 Fit-again centre Mirco Bergamasco could play for Italy for the first time in more than a year after being included on Thursday in the squad for next month's Six Nations Championship.

Coach Jacques Brunel has named him in a 30-man squad for their opening two matches against champions Wales in Cardiff on Feb. 1 and France in Paris eight days later.

Bergamasco, 30, fractured a kneecap when he last played for Italy against Australia in Florence in November 2012.

Brunel has also brought in Zebre Rugby fullback Giuglielmo Palazzani for the first time while Benetton Treviso winger Angelo Esposito is awaiting his first start.

Palazzani's Zebre team mate Marco Bortolami will reach 100 caps should he start either of the two games in the second row. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Tony Goodson)