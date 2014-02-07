Rugby-Jenkins and Rowntree join Lions coaching team
March 16 Warren Gatland has added coaches Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree to his British and Irish Lions backroom team for the 2017 tour of New Zealand in June.
Feb 7 Italy have made five changes from the side that narrowly lost to Wales in their Six Nations championship opener for Sunday's trip to Paris to meet France.
There are two changes in the backline, with Tommaso Iannone replacing Angelo Esposito on the wing, while Gonzalo Garcia returns at outside centre after a six-month layoff in place of Alberto Sgarbi.
In the forward pack Alberto De Marchi replaces Michele Rizzo at prop, Joshua Furno replaces Marco Bortolami in the second row, Francesco Minto takes over at flanker for Alessandro Zanni.
Italy are chasing a third victory over France in four years, although both those wins happened at home.
France beat England 26-24 in their opener.
Team:
15-Luke McLean, 14-Tommaso Iannone, 13-Michele Campagnaro, 12-Gonzalo Garcia, 11-Leonardo Sarto, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Mauro Bergamasco, 6-Francesco Minto, 5-Joshua Furno, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Alberto De Marchi
Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Michele Rizzo, 18- Lorenzo Cittadini, 19-Marco Bortolami, 20-Alessandro Zanni, 21- Tobias Weitz Botes, 22-Luciano Orquera, 23-Angelo Esposito (Reporting By Josh Reich; editing by Toby Davis)
BAGSHOT, England, March 16 England face Ireland on Saturday ready to make history and embrace "greatness" but the players and coach Eddie Jones are well aware that if there is anywhere in the rugby world where such dreams can be derailed it is Dublin. Six years ago under Martin Johnson England travelled to the newly-opened Aviva Stadium dreaming of a grand slam but were blown away by Ireland and could not have looked more miserable when collecting the trophy as Six Nations champio
DUBLIN, March 16 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has backed Jared Payne to perform at fullback after naming him as one of three changes to his side for the visit of Six Nations champions England to Dublin on Saturday.