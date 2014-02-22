ROME Feb 22 A last-gasp drop goal from Duncan Weir lifted Scotland to a dramatic 21-20 win over Italy in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Centre Alex Dunbar scored two second-half tries for Scotland who fought back from 13-3 down at the interval to secure their first win of the tournament and relieve the pressure on under-fire coach Scott Johnson.

Italy's Tommaso Allan contributed 13 points in the first half and Joshua Furno crossed for a try 10 minutes from time to put the Italians 20-18 ahead.

But the Scotland forwards set up a solid attacking position and with seconds remaining Weir slotted over a drop goal to send the thousands of Scottish fans in Rome wild.

